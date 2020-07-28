Customers will have to pay a minimum of INR 29 to avail 90-minutes delivery service feature via ‘Flipkart Quick’.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Wallmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its much awaited and equally anticipated hyper local service ‘Flipkart Quick’ at selected locations. Under this, the e-commerce major, while trying to digitise the kirana stores by bringing them to its e-commerce marketplace, is promising to deliver a significant range of products within 90 minutes.

What all can people buy from ‘Flipkart Quick’?

Flipkart’s hyper local delivery system will reportedly enable the customers to pick up their buying items out of more than 2,000 products, ranging from groceries, meat and diary, mobiles, electronic accessories, home accessories, and stationery items among others in the first phase.

The Customers will have the option to receive their orders, either within 90 minutes of placing the order or in a two-hour slot if it suits them like that. Users can place their orders anytime in the day, but the delivery will take place between 6 am to midnight.

Is there any delivery fee for ‘Flipkart Quick’?

Yes. Customers will have to pay a minimum of INR 29 to avail 90-minutes delivery service feature via ‘Flipkart Quick’.

Where ‘Flipkart Quick’ is available?

‘Flipkart Quick’ is currently debuting out of Bengaluru. In the coming months, the service is supposed to be expanded to other six cities, expectedly the metropolises.

“It (launch of the service) comes at an opportune time when the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a whole new meaning to e-commerce,” Flipkart said in a statement.

‘Speeds up the last mile process’: Flipkart

Emphasising on the convenience on part of the users through company’s address-identification improvments, Sandeep Karwa, Vice President and head of Hyperlocal at Flipkart India, said: “We have introduced the latitude-and-longitude approach, which not only narrows down the location to greater precision, but results in focused delivery time. With this, we move away from the traditional model of using a pin-code system to identify the delivery location, which can encompass a larger geographical area. Besides speeding up the last-mile process, this technology brings greater accuracy to address-mapping,” while adding that, “With Flipkart Quick, we aim to provide customers with an ‘easy to choose and order’ grocery experience.”

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta