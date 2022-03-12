New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Flipkart has organised Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for the special occasion of Holi and has come up with some exciting offers. This sale starts from today i.e. March 12, and it will continue till March 16. The customers will be able to buy smartphones at a lower price from the brands like Apple, iPhone, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi. If the customers will purchase the smartphone with an SBI card, they will get an instant discount of 10 per cent, and they will get many others offers as well. Here is the list of some exciting offers available in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

A discount of Rs 4000 will be given on the purchase of this 108MP smartphone. Therefore, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion can be purchased for Rs 20, 999. The phone comes with 90Hz screen refresh rate support.

iPhone SE

The Apple store has stopped selling this 128 GB model of iPhone SE (2020), but it can be bought for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The phones are available in a limited stop for sale. iPhone SE (2022) has also been launched recently.

Realme Narzo 30

The Realme Narzo 30 smartphone is available for sale at a discount of Rs 2,500, and the customers can buy this smartphone for Rs 11,499. The phone has been introduced with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset support, and it comes with 30W Dart Charge support.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphone gets fully charged in 15 minutes. The phone has been introduced for the sale for Rs 22,499. With the bank offer, the phone can be purchased for Rs 21,499.

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 5G is a colour changing smartphone, and it is also the first 50MP dual selfie camera phone of India. The phone is available at the price of Rs 29,990. But the phone can be purchased for Rs 29,240 in the bank offer.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav