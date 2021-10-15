New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: After the Big Billion Days sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce website Flipkart started its another super special sale named 'Flipkart Dussehra sale' wherein it is offering an exciting range of discounts on smartphones of big brands including Apple, Realme, Motorola and others. However, today -- 15 October will mark the last day of the sale, and this is the last chance for you to get your hands on these exciting offers.



Here's a list of smartphones that you can buy at low prices during the Flipkart Dussehra Sale:



Moto G40 Fusion:



The Moto G40 Fusion smartphone is available on Flipkart for Rs 14,499 as the website is offering a special discount of Rs.2,500. Apart from this, the smartphone can be purchased at no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Moto G40 Fusion is powered by Snapdragon 732G processor and is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. Apart from that, the phone also has a 64MP triple rear camera setup and an HD display.



Realme 8:



Realme 8 comes with a 6.4-inch HD Plus display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Real me 8 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and has a 64 MP quad rear camera setup. With the special offer going on the website, people can now buy Realme 8 for just Rs. 15,999. Apart from that, people who are Axis bank cardholders can also avail a cashback of 5 per cent over the device. The website is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers over the smartphone.



iPhone 11:



If you are planning to buy an iPhone then here’s your chance to grab the best deal online. Flipkart is offering iPhone 11 for Rs. 49,900. Apart from that Axis bank cardholders can avail of 5 per cent cashback. A discount of 10 per cent is also being offered on the device by Kotak Bank. The phone can also be purchased at an exchange offer of Rs 14,950. iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and A13 Bionic processor. Along with that, the smartphone also has a 12MP dual rear camera setup.



iPhone 12:



With a special discount of Rs. 5,901 the Flipkart Dussehra sale is offering iPhone 12 for Rs. 59,999. Not only that, while purchasing the phone from a Kotak Bank’s card people can avail of a discount of 10 per cent whereas Axis cardholders will get a 5 per cent cashback on the device. Apart from that, customers can buy this phone with a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,051 and an exchange offer of Rs 14,950. iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED display with 2532x1170-pixel resolution at 460 PPI. The phone is equipped with dual 12MP ultra Wide and Wide cameras.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen