New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Flipkart's Big Diwali sale is on the verge of getting over and this would be the last chance for all the customers to get their hands on exciting deals and offers. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which started on October 28 and will continue till November 3, consists of some of the best smartphones with 6000mAh batteries and a 48MP camera.



Besides, the website is also offering a maximum discount of 10 per cent on SBI cards, and many additional discounts offer including no-cost EMI, exchange, and smart upgrade with mobile protection. If you are planning to buy a smartphone the have a look at these 3 smartphones loaded with features and priced under Rs.15,000.



Samsung Galaxy F12:



The original price of the Samsung Galaxy F12 is Rs. 12,999. However, buyers can purchase the phone on the Flipkart Diwali sale for Rs 10,000.



Specifications of Samsung Galaxy F12:



Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 6.5 inch HD Plus Infinity V display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and the refresh rate is 90Hz. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM 128G and also has an Exynos 850 SoC chipset. Samsung Galaxy F12 supports the latest Android 11.



Talking about the camera then, the phone has a quad rear camera setup, where its primary camera is 48MP. The phone also consists of a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. Samsung Galaxy F12 also has an 8 MP front camera for taking selfies. For power backup, the phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery.



Realme Narzo 50A:



The original price of Realme Narzo 50A is Rs 12,999. But after the discount, the smartphone can be purchased for less than Rs 11,499.



Specifications of Realme Narzo 50A:



The Realme Narzo 50A smartphone has a 6.5-inch mini-drop display and the phone is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, where its main camera is 50MP and also has two cameras of 2 MP. In front, the phone has an 8 MP camera for taking selfies. Realme 50 A is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and also has reverse charging and 18W fast charging.



Infinix Hot 10 Play Price:



People can buy Infinix Hot 10 play for just Rs. 8,299 for its 64 GB storage variant.



Specification of Infinix Hot 10 play:



The Infinix Hot 10 play has a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and runs on the latest Android 10 OS.



Talking about the camera then. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a quad rear flash. The primary sensor of the phone is 13MP and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. Besides, the phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery for backup.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen