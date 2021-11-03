New Delhi | Jagarn Technology Desk: Just ahead of Diwali, the air pollution in several parts of the country started to deteriorate with air quality index (AQI) in the national capital declining to very poor. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 332. Apart from the national capital, its neighbouring cities like Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida also recorded very poor air quality.



Looking at the poor air quality conditions, people are searching for good air purifiers in the market. An air purifier helps in purifying the stale air and also reduces the risk of health issues caused by poor-quality air. Poor AQI can trigger health issues like infections, neurological problems, or aggravate symptoms in asthma sufferers.



If you are also looking to invest in a good air purifier, then here are some of the best options for you. All these air purifiers are under Rs 15,000 and are available on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Today is the last day to get your hands on these amazing and budget-friendly air purifiers as the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will end on November 3.

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Portable Room Air Purifier (White)



Discounted Price: Rs 12,738



Original Price: Rs 17, 085



Features:



800 sq ft : Suitable for a Large Room/Hall



HEPA: cleans common particle allergens, needs periodic replacement



915 CMH : Large rooms need higher CADR ratings to filter more air per min800 sq ft that is suitable for a large room/hall



The Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Portable Room Air Purifier comes with a Digital PM 2.5 monitor that helps in tracking the purification of the indoor air. The device also has a Good Sleep Mode that will maintain the flow of fresh and pure air all through the night. The HEPA filter can remove up to 99.9% of the suspended particulate matter (SPM 2.5 and 10) from your surroundings.



Mi AC-M6-SC Portable Room Air Purifier (White)



Discounted Price: Rs 9,999



Original Price: Rs 12,999



Features:



484 sq ft: Suitable for a medium-size room



HEPA, Pre-Filter, Activated Carbon: Cleans common particle allergens, needs periodic replacement



380 CMH : Large rooms need higher CADR ratings to filter more air per min



Mi AC-M6-SC Portable Room Air Purifier comes with a high-resolution OLED display that gives information about the PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity levels, and more. The device is equipped with a three-layer composite filtration system which helps in removing pollutants and toxic substances.



Philips AC1217/20 Portable Room Air Purifier (White)



Discounted Price: Rs 10,740



Original Price: Rs 13,995



Features:



672 sq ft : Suitable for a Large Room/Hall



HEPA: Cleans common particle allergens, needs periodic replacement



260 cu.m/hr : Large rooms need higher CADR ratings to filter more air per min



Philips Air Purifier comes with an advanced Nano Filter and removes as small as 0.003 Micron ultrafine particles and purifies pure and fresh air.



Havells AP40 Portable Room Air Purifier (Black, White)



Discounted Price : Rs 12,990



Original Price: Rs 25,890



Features:



755 sq ft : Suitable for a Large Room/Hall



HEPA, Cold Catalyst Filter, Pre-Filter, Activated Carbon: Cleans common particle allergens, needs periodic replacement



350 CMH : Large rooms need higher CADR ratings to filter more air per min



Sharp Air Purifier - Model: FP-F40E-W | White Portable Room Air Purifier



Discounted Price: Rs 9,490



Original Price: Rs 26,999



The Sharp Air purifier comes with active (Plasmacluster Technology) and also has passive filters (True HEPA H14 (in EN1822 type) +Carbon+Pre-Filter) that captures 99.97% of Impurities and dust from the air.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen