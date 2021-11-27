New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-commerce website Flipkart is back with yet another sale event named 'Black Friday Sale' where customers can grab their hands on exciting and attractive discounts on various products including smartphones, electrical appliances, and clothing. The Black Friday sale kicked off on November 26 and will run until November 30. The sale is offering some decent deals on iPhones, which is worth checking.

From no-cost EMI to cashback offers to exchange offers, the Black Friday sale has it all. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then this is the right time for you to invest in it.

Exciting offers of iPhone 12, 12 mini and SE:

iPhone 12: During the Black Friday sale, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 56,999, and customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the device. Apart from that, people who will purchase the phone Axis bank's card can avail a five per cent cashback offer on the smartphone, whereas a 10 per cent discount is available for those who will make their payment through ICIC bank's card. The website also offers an exchange offer of Rs 14,250 and a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,949 per month.

After the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple slashed the price of the iPhone 12 series. iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch XDR display, A14 Bionic chipset, and a 12MP dual rear camera setup.

iPhone 12 Mini: People can purchase iPhone 12 mini for Rs. 44,999 during the Black Friday sale. Also, they can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the device. Not only this, customers will get five percent cashback from Axis Bank and can also purchase the smartphone at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,538 per month. Talking about the features of the phone, then the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 12MP dual rear camera setup and an A14 Bionic processor has been given in the iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone SE: The website is offering iPhone SE for Rs. 29,999 along with a five per cent discount from Axis bank on the device. Also, the device can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,026. The iPhone SE comes in three storage and color options. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch HD display, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera, and an A13 Bionic chipset.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen