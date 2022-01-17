New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce company is back with its Big Saving Days sale starting January 17, which will be live till January 22. Flipkart Plus members already have access to various deals and offers in the sale from January 16 at midnight. The Republic Day sale on Flipkart will offer heavy discounts on smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, smartwatches, groceries, and other household items of daily use.

Here is a look at the best deals and discounts for you:

Apple MacBook Air M1

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is currently available for Rs. 85,990. It will be available at a discount as a part of the Big Saving Days sale. The laptop offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It is powered by Apple’s M1 processor and features a 13.3-inch display.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

On Flipkart, you can buy the 64 GB storage option for Rs 41,999, while the larger 256GB option is available at Rs 64,999. The device features a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED screen, with thin bezels that offer an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus VivoBook 15 2021

The laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 53,890 on Flipkart. With a 15.6-inch screen, is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Samsung F12

The Samsung F12 is available for Rs. 9,699 down from its earlier price of Rs. 12,999. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also equipped with a large 6000mAh battery. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The buds are priced at Rs 5,999 – a 62 percent drop, and provide 6 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge, with an additional 21 hours with the case. They have 12 mm speakers and boast of active noise cancellation.

HP Pavillion Gaming Ryzen 7

The HP Pavillion Gaming Ryzen 7 is currently available for Rs. 69,990 on Flipkart. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 octa-core processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of hard drive. It has a 15.6-inch display and comes with Microsoft Office pre-installed.

Apple Watch SE 44mm (Rs. 28,900)

Apple Watch SE 44mm is down to Rs. 28,900. Also, paying with ICICI Bank cards will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount. If you're buying multiple products, you can club your purchase and receive another 3 percent discount (3-4 items), and 5 percent (5 or more items) during the sale.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha