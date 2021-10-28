New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It is that time of the year when different e-commerce website gives n number of exciting offers and discounts on a wide range of products. Similarly, Walmart-owned website, Flipkart has started its third round of sale event named Big Diwali Sale, which is offering attractive discounts on smartphones, clothing, electronic gadgets.

The e-commerce website also offers a no-cost EMI, free shipping, and exchange offers. Apart from that, customers who will purchase products through an SBI card can avail a 10 per cent discount on various products.

If you are thinking to purchase a new smartphone then, this is the best time to invest. Here are 4 smartphones that are available at exciting prices.

Poco X3 Pro

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Poco X3 Pro with 6 GB RAM will get a massive discount of Rs. 7,000, which means that now the smartphone's price will come down to Rs. 16,999 from its original price of Rs 23,999. The 8GB RAM storage variant of the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 18,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs. 25,999.

Poco M2 Pro

During the Flipkart Diwali sale, the base variant of Poco M2 Pro -- 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage will get a discount of Rs. 6,000, which means that the smartphone will come down to Rs. 10,799 from its original price of Rs. 16,999. The 6 GB RAM storage variant option will be priced at Rs. 11,749, down from its original price of Rs 17,999.

Poco C3

People can purchase the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option for just Rs. 6,749 during the Diwali sale. The original price of the phone stands at Rs. 9,999 which, means that people can avail a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Google pixel 4a

Flipkart is offering Google pixel 4a for as low as Rs. 23,999. However, the price of the smartphone is inclusive of all the bank discounts and offers. The original price of the Google pixel 4a stands at Rs. 31,999. Even if a customer does not apply the bank offers, they still can avail an instant discount of Rs. 6,000.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen