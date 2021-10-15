New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's that time of the year again in which many e-commerce platforms offer massive discounts and attracting deals on products. As the festival time of the year has started with Navratri, e-commerce platforms have set their festive season live.

Big Billion Days sale just ended on Flipkart and now it is all set to host another sale for the festival sale of Diwali. Diwali's sale on Flipkart will start from October 17 and will go on till October 23. The festive sale of Flipkart has brought another chance for customers to buy products at huge discounts.

Flipkart's Diwali Sale will offer the best year-end deals on Mobiles, Laptops, Electronics, Fashion & millions of other products available across Flipkart. The platform will offer a 10 percent discount on SBI bank cards along with the No Cost EMI Options From HDFC/AXIS/ICICI cardholders.

Flipkart will be offering some real money-saving deals on smartphones and Televisions take a look at those deals here.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Offers on Smartphones

-Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be made available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 during the sale while Apple such as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE will be available at discounted rates.

-Poco F3 GT 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 25,999 and the Realme GT Master Edition for Rs 21,999. The Real me phone was launched last year at a price range of Rs 25,999.

-Poco X3 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 and Flipkart will offer a discount on Infinix Hot 10 Play for Rs 8,499.

-The Moto G40 Fusion will also be available at an effective price of Rs 12,999. It is currently listed for Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Offers on Televisions

-Samsung’s 50-inch Neo QLED Smart TV will be made available at a discounted price of Rs 30,999 and Xiaomi’s 43-inch Mi 4X Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED Android TV will available at an effective price of Rs 23,999.

-Realme’s 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV will be made available at an effective price of Rs 7,499 and iFFALCON 4K Smart Android TV will be available for Rs 29,999 while the regular price is Rs 33,999.

Posted By: Ashita Singh