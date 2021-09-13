Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is coming back soon with huge discounts. Know Expectations and discounts here

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is to return on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Flipkart confirmed the return of the Big Billion Days sale by releasing ab teaser poster of the event on its official website. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is a yearly event that offers online shoppers great deals and massive discounts on the range of products on Flipkart.

No, confirm date has been given for the big sale as of now but the official date for the sale can be revealed soon on the website Flipkart.

Before the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart has revealed many kinds of discounts and deals that will be made available during the sale on Flipkart. Also, during the festival Axis and ICICI Bank cardholders will get additional discounts and EMI payment options with assured Paytm cashback.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale expectations:

- As per the teaser page of Flipkart Boat products will be available at up to 80 percent off and smartwatches at 70 percent off.

-Various other brands such as Dizo will be available at a discount of 60 percent while Intel Laptops will be made available at discount of up to 40 percent.

-In terms of Electronics, customers can expect massive discounts of up to 80 percent which will incluDE laptops, smart wearables, headphones, speakers, and more.

- On products like Tv Flipkart can offer discounts up to 70 percent while on refrigerators the e-commerce platform can offer discounts upto50 percent and customers can expect discounts up to 70 percent.

-Termed as Flipkart Special the e-commerce platform is also expected to offer Boult Audio's Soulpods at a massive discount, the product will be made available at Rs 2,499.

-Flipkart is also expected to launch Nokia Branded Tv and QLED TV on the coming Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart will be revealing new deals every day during the Bid Billion Days Sale at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm. Also, Flipkart will be offering rush hour deals and flash sales every hour.

Posted By: Ashita Singh