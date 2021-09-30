New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce website, had recently announced its The Big Billion Days sale. The sale will start on October 3 and continue till October 10 and will bring several exciting and amazing offers and discounts on electronics, kitchen appliances, etc. Ahead of the Big Billion Day sale, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on smartphones.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone loaded with features in a decent price range, then this article is for you. Here is a list of 5 smartphones that are being offered at amazing discounts on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4a

6GB+128GB - Rs 26,999

Discount Given - Rs 6,000

The Google Pixel 4a smartphone comes with a 5.81-inch Full HD Plus OLED display, with a resolution of 1080/2340 pixels. The phone will be powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Soc. Google Pixel 4a will have a 12MP camera front camera with a sensor and an 8MP camera sensor has been used for a selfie. The Google pixel 4a smartphone has a decent battery of 3,140mAh which can be fast-charged with the help of 18W.

The phone will be available in India from October 16

Realme X7 Pro

8GB+128GB - Rs 27,999

Discount Given - Rs 5,000

Realme X7 Pro has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Super AMOLED display along with a 120Hz peak refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and will support the latest Android 11 support.

Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup where the primary camera is a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8. Apart from that, the phone has an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP retro portrait lens, and 2MP macro. The phone has a 32MP front camera for selfies. For power backup, the phone will get a strong battery of 4500mAh, which can be charged with 65W ultra-fast flash charging.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Price - Rs 17,999

Discount Given - Rs 12,000

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also, the phone has an Exynos 9825 processor and supports the latest Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 operating system.

Galaxy F62 has a quad-camera setup, where it has a 64MP primary sensor, the second 12MP ultra-wide sensor, the third 5MP macro lens, and the fourth 5MP depth sensor. Along with this, a 32MP selfie camera has been given in the front of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone has a 7000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.

Moto G60

Price - Rs 15,000

Discount - Rs 6,000

The Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by a refresh rate of 120Hz and has the latest Android 11 OS. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a first 108MP primary sensor, whereas the secondary camera is of 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the third 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 32MP camera in front for capturing selfies and recording videos.

At the same time, the camera of this device supports features like HDR, Timer, and Pro Mode. The Moto G60 smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging.

Realme GT 5G

Price - Rs 35,999

Discount Given - Rs 5,000

The Realme GT smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate is 360Hz.

The phone supports Snapdragon 888 5G processor with Adreno 660 GPU. Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup on the rear panel of the phone and a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the third is a 2MP macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 16MP front camera for video calling and selfies. The Realme GT has a decent 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen