New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will begin from October 7 and will continue till October 12 in which people can get amazing offers and discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs and other products.



The e-commerce giant has said that customers, who are Flipkart plus subscribers, will get exciting deals, discounts and offers during the Big Billion Days sale. However, customers who are not Flipkart Plus members will be able to shop early in the online sale by redeeming their Flipkart SuperCoins.



“Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India’s economic growth. Flipkart’s commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers, and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive at Flipkart Group as quoted by India.com said.



The e-commerce website is offering a discount of 10 per cent during the Big Billion Days sale via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Apart from this, people who will make payments via Paytm will get assured cashback.



The live page of the website shows the details on various offers and discounts on smartphones, gadgets, electronic items, and clothing.



Offers on electronic items during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021:



The sale will offer a discount of up to 80 per cent on all electronic items and accessories such as smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers. Home appliances will get a discount of up to 70 per cent and 70 per cent off on the best-selling TVs in India.

