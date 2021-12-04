New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Walmart-based e-commerce website Flipkart has hosted yet another sale named 'Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale', which is giving amazing offers ranging from smartphones to clothing to home products. The three-day Flipkart Big Bachat Sale has started on December 04 and will run till December 06.

If you are thinking to buy a smartphone, then this is the right time for you to invest. Brands like Realme, Motorola, iPhone are offered at high discounts during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G

Consumers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on Realme 8S during Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. Along with that, 5 percent cashback on the smartphone, no-cost EMI of Rs 3,334 per month, and an exchange offer of Rs 16,250 is also given on the device. Realme 8S comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display. The smartphone is equipped with a 64MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, and has a decent battery life featuring a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The original price of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is Rs 25,999, but during the sale, people can avail a discount of 20 per cent on the device. Along with that, people who will purchase the device through an Axis card will get an additional 5 per cent discount on the smartphone. The sale also offers no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 6.7 inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio, and 393 ppi density. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processors and runs on Android 11. The phone supports a triple camera setup featuring a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. In front, the phone has a 32 MP camera for taking selfies.

POCO F3 GT 5G

During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, people can enjoy bumper discounts on Poco F3 GT 5G. People who will purchase the phone through an Axis card will get a 5 per cent cashback on the device. Apart from that, the sale also offers no-cost EMI and exchange offers on the smartphone. Talking about the features, Poco F3 GT has a 6.6 inch Full HD Plus display, 5065mAh battery, MediaTek Dimension 1200 processor, and 64MP triple rear camera setup.

iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 55,999. Consumers can avail 5 per cent cashback and a special discount of Rs 9,901 on the device while purchasing it from Axis bank. customers will get a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,914 per month and an exchange offer of Rs 16,050 on iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display and a 12MP dual rear camera setup.

