New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Flipkart has brought back its Apple day sale with huge discounts on Apple products purchase iPhones Max and Apple watches. The Apple days sale on Flipkart started on Tuesday and will end on Saturday, i.e August 28,2021. For those who were waiting to buy an iPhone this is the perfect opportunity to get it now at cheaper rates from Flipkart.

iPhone 12 Mini is available with a maximum discount of Rs 8000 which has brought down its launch price of 69,900 to Rs 61900. During Flipkart Apple days sale the iPhone 12 Mini is available with an additional Rs 2000 off and the deal applicable for 64GB model it includes an instant discount of Rs 6000 if purchased from HDFC Bank cards with easy EMI transactions.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro maps is available at the massive discount of Rs 9000 bringing down its original launch price from 129900 to 120900 only. In further breaking down of deal Flipkart is offering Rs 4000 flat discount on iPhone 12 Pro Max with additional instant discount of rupees 5000 for HDFC Bank cardholders.

Bringing the price down to 51,999 from its regular price Rs 54900 iphone 11 is available at a discounted price. For customers with Citi credit cards can avail discount up to Rs 750 additionally. Also, iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 41,999 from its launch price that is Rs 47900. IPhone 11 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rupees 74999 at Flipkart. Last in the section of phones, the iPhone S E 2020 128 GB model price has been brought down to Rs 34999.

In the section of Macs, customers are up for a treat as Flipkart is offering the Macbook Air M1 at its lowest price ever, that is Rs 82990 with the massive discount of Rs 10000. Also MacBook Air M1 is available at Rs 88990 on the online retailer after a flat discount of 3910. For customers holding HDFC Bank cards Flipkart is offering an instant discount of rupees 6000 and EMI transactions. Similarly, MacBook Pro in this Apple days sale is available at a maximum discount of Rs 7000 which brings price down to Rs 105,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256 storage model.

Lastly, the latest Apple watch series 6 is available that and instant discount for HDFC bank card holders and its price has been brought down to Rs 37900 for its 40mm Aluminium case model.

Posted By: Ashita Singh