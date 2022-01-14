New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-Commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart have announced another sale event on the occasion of Republic Day. While Amazon will host its Great Republic Days sale from January 17 to January 20, Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will commence from 17th January and end on 22nd January. As usual, Amazon prime members and Flipkart plus members will get access to the sale offers 24 hours prior to normal customers.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022:

The sale will kick off on January 17 and will end on January 20. This means Amazon Prime members can their hands on the deals and offers on the 16th of January.

The sale offers a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards. People can also avail bumper discounts on different smartphones. People can also get discounts up to 70 per cent on electronic gadgets and 60 per cent of discounts on automotive essentials.

As per the details given on the website, Boat Watch Matrix, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, and Boat Airdopes 181 earbuds will be launched during the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022 :

The Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will begin on 17th January and will run till 22nd January, and Flipkart plus members can access the sale on 16th January 2022.

During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Though the website has not announced specific deals on smartphones yet, it is expected that smartphone brands like Poco, Apple, Realme, and Samsung will have bumper discounts on their smartphones. Other electronic devices including smartwatches, earbuds, laptops will have an 80 per cent discount.

If you are planning to buy any electronic gadget at discounted prices, then this sale event is for you. As customers can grab their hands on the best of the deals during the sale.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen