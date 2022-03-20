New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The idea of January 1 of every new year becoming the hotspot date for gym membership is most likely to take a few years to evolve into a cliché. The reason being, no matter what, gym is a constant motivator towards a fitness goal that may rather appear bleak to achieve.

Flexnet's Flexbike, therefore, is that one at-home fitness product, which leaves a mark on one of the most underrated attributes of achieving fitness goals: motivation to achieve consistency in workout regime. Prima facie, the bike is smooth, no matter how resistant you become with your pedalling.

The bluetooth-enabled smartbike comes with features such as on-demand classes, virtual videos, compete with the community feature as well as virtual presence of skilled instructors. All of this is made possible by Flexnest smartphone application. Once you connect your Flexbike with Flexnest smartphone application, you get access to skilled instructors with pre-recorded lessons synced to your most, if not all, likely fitness goals.

At the same time, the compete with community feature is innovative enough to keep you going. While the basic effort to get out of your bed and begin off in the first place will be your own but once you put your feet on Flexbike, the tech-savvy design and features enabling instruction as well as competition may amplify your will to work towards your required body goal. The virtual classes are fun and engaging. In worst case scenario, even if you don't pursue your fitness goals with Flexbike, you may end up learning something new.

The bike, however, does not have a heart-rate sensor. For that you may rely on your usual smart watch.

Another highlight of Flexbike is that it is nearly an ideal exercise bike for a typical Indian height range. You are least likely to struggle with height issues while focusing on your fitness goals with it.

Flexnest's Flexbike has been priced at Rs 29,999. The company is also offering one-year complimentary Flexnest membership with it.

