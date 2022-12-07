Five Ways To Virtually Watch Movies With Your Loved Ones

As a form of entertainment, many people enjoy watching movies together. Watching a movie with your friends, or family is a great way to spend time together. It's also a great way to connect with people you've never met before. The allure of movies is universal; everyone enjoys them in their own way and has their own ideas about what constitutes a good film.

You could be the only person in the entire room when watching a movie, or there could be a large crowd. If you and your friends decide to watch a movie together but are far away, there are many options available to you. For instance, you can all have a smartphone, tablet, or computer and join the same movie-viewing party or even. Additionally, you can choose your favourite films and watch them with friends as a game. You can watch movies together on your computers or mobile devices using apps.

If you want to watch a movie with your loved ones as a virtual sleepover these 5 apps will definitely help you.

1. Zoom & Skype

These two platforms are ideally used for conducting meetings. But you can use it to stream movies, web series, your favourite tv shows, and even games.

2. Rave

It is an unique platform that lets users sync the streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO while they are talking.

3. Teleparty

It is a Google Chrome extension that allows users to chat while simultaneously watching streaming platforms. All you need to do is to integrate the extension and you are good to go.

4. Twoseven

Yet another Google extension that allows you to video chat and stream Netflix, HBO Now, Vimeo, YouTube, and Prime Video at the same time.

5. Disney+ GroupWatch

Disney+ GroupWatch allows Disney+ subscribers to watch their favourite shows and movies in sync at no extra cost.