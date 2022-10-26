Five Possible Reasons Why Twitter Is Loosing Its Most Active Users

Twitter is constantly loosing most of its active users that were there on the microblogging platform says a report by Reuters citing internal Twitter research. According to the report, most of its loyal users have been leaving the platform slowly after the pandemic started and using it less frequently since then.

According to Reuters, these individuals, who account for approximately 10% of the platform's monthly users and are tweeters who check in to Twitter at least six days per week and tweet three to four times per week, create 90% of all tweets and half of the social media company's global revenue.

Why Is Twitter Loosing Its Loyal Audience?

1. The most active English-speaking Twitter users' interests have changed over the past two years, according to the study, which may make the site less appealing to marketers.

2. The survey revealed that among English-speaking heavy users, interest in cryptocurrency and "not safe for work" (NSFW) content, which includes nudity and pornography, is expanding at the fastest rate.

3. At the same time, those consumers' interest in news, sports, and entertainment is dwindling. On the other hand, tweets about those subjects are the most appealing to advertisers, contributing to Twitter's reputation as the world's "digital town square," as Musk famously put it.

4. Twitter declined to disclose the percentage of tweets that are in English or the revenue generated by English-speaking users. However, other observers assert that demography is crucial to Twitter's operations.

5. According to the platform's investor letter, the United States accounted for more of the platform's ad revenue in the fourth quarter than all other markets combined. The majority of ads in the United States are probably directed at English-speaking users, according to Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg.

However, Twitter has made no official statement about why the platform is loosing its ‘heavy tweeters’.

A Twitter representative stated, "We regularly carry out research on a broad range of trends, which change depending on what's going on in the outside world. Our total audience has been expanding, reaching 238 million monthly active users (mDAU) in Q2 2022 ".