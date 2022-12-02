Five Free Online Tools That Can Help You In Completing Your Day-To-Day Tasks

It is essentially the way in which a person executes their ideas to create something useful. People who are excellent at their work tend to have a well-defined workflow. They plan their work, identify their tasks and execute their plans efficiently and effectively. Planning, organising, and managing your work is essential for the successful completion of all your tasks. To do so there are plenty of tools available which can help you do your work faster and with more efficiency.

Utilising tools allows you to stay focused, complete tasks quickly, and produce accurate results. Here are a few tools that might be helpful for your job:

1. Canva:

An Image editing platform that will allow you to customise a picture with its various settings. A user can retouch, edit, correct, change the size of the images, convert the file type (for instance from jpg to pdf), and even create presentations, videos, social media posts, posters, and more. User can also get their hands on the already existing templates and get them customised as per their requirements.

2. Unsplash:

Almost every marketing professional would need stock images for their blogs, websites, social media, or offline marketing which are copyright free. With Unsplash, a user can get access to millions of free pictures which can be used for private, personal, or commercial purposes. The platform has various freelancers who constantly upload new sets of pictures at a certain time. Even the platform allows a user to hire a photographer for their day-to-day tasks (if needed).

3. Quora/Reddit:

Another useful platform that can help you get a lot of ideas, information, life hacks, tips and tricks, industry knowledge, or opinion pieces. However, the platform is not a trusted site if talked about the facts and figures but is a good platform to learn what is going on in and around the world.

4. DaVinci Resolve:

A pretty popular video editing platform that is used by many of content creators to edit their Reels, Youtube videos, and other related media. Both paid and free versions of the platform are available for the users. Users can edit high-quality videos with great ease and great results.

5. Post Cron:

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. Be it professional or personal, you should know the inside out of it. Post Cron is a platform that can help Community Managers, Marketers, and entrepreneurs. It helps in publishing and scheduling posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Pinterest, and Google+.