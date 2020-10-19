The smartphone manufacturer companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo has launched some of their best selling phones that are under Rs 20,000. Check the list:

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Are you looking for a reasonable smartphone with useful features? You've come to the right place as we have come up with a list of best smartphones with top-notch features and that too under Rs 20,000 in India. These days, the smartphone manufacturers have made sure to make devices that have great features and that too with a specification that will not burn a hole in your pocket. These phones are not only good with their features but are amazing in terms of specifications, RAM, and design. Apart from all this, you will get advanced features like unibody design, scratch-resistant glass, metal build, IR blaster and fingerprint sensor in these phones. The smartphone manufacturer companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo has launched some of their best selling phones that are under Rs 20,000. Check the list:

1. Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with great specification like 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. It has 9611 processor paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Not only this, it has a quad rear camera setup with the primary sensor being 64 MP. The second camera is 8MP, the third camera sensor is 5 MP and the fourth one is a 5 MP sensor. This phone's price in India Starts From Rs. 14999. It is available on Amazon India, official Samsung online and offline stores.

This phone has two option in its colour as it has Ocean Blue and Space Black colour.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 6.67-inch Full HD Plus displays with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. Talking about the Phone's camera, it has 64 megapixels, second is 8 megapixels ultra-wide, third is a 5-megapixel macro lens and fourth is 2-megapixel depth sensor and the front camera of the phone is 32-megapixel. The phone has 5020 mAh battery and it comes with a 33-Watt fast charger. The price of this phones varies from 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage available in 16,999 , 6 GB RAM / 128 GB available in Rs 18,499 and 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variants available in 19,999.

3. Motorola One Fusion+

This phone comes with Snapdragon 730G processor and 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. Talking about camera it has 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and it has 16MP front camera. This phone has the battery capacity of 5000 mAh (15W) and it comes at the price of Rs 17,499.

4. Huawei Y9s

This phone comes with 6GB RAM + 128 storage and has finesse 6.59-inch Full HD Plus display, which is 1,080×2,340 pixels. This phone provides the users with triple rear camera setup which has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. This phone comes at a reasonable price of Rs 19,990.

5. Honor 9X Pro

This is the phone everyone would like to have as it has great specifications like Display which has a resolution of 2340 x 1080. Not only this, but it also supports 6GB RAM and 256GB on internal storage which can be expanded Up to 512GB. Talking about the camera, it has given 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera. On the front, the phone has 16MP Pop-up Camera. This phone the battery capacity of 4,000mAh and it comes at the affordable price of Rs 16,999.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma