First WhatsApp, Now Instagram: Reasons Behind Outages In Meta-Owned Platforms

After a global outage of Instagram where the users were unable to log in to their accounts and if they did, they noticed a sharp downfall in their followers, the parent company of the platform has issued a statement. Meta, in a statement, announced that the reason behind the bug was the recent configuration change made by the company. Recently the messaging platform WhatsApp also faced an outage.

Yesterday, the users faced an error ‘we suspended your account on October 31, 2022’. If the users were trying to recover the account, the social media platform was showing ‘The account does not exist'. If somehow the users managed to log in, they were witnessing a huge drop in the list of followers.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Although it appears the outage began much earlier than that, Downdetector, a well-known website that tracks outages like these, suggests the outage peaked at around 8 PM IST with as many as 2,350 users reporting issues with Instagram. Up to 74% of users have reported having trouble logging into the service. Naturally, a large number of users have flocked to Twitter to report problems they have been having.

Taking the micro-blogging platform, Instagram said,“ We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” the Instagram Comms tweeted, adding that “we’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Recently, Whatsapp, which is also owned by Meta (Formerly Facebook) also faced connection issues in some parts of the world, due to which the Indian Government asked for a detailed report to check if there is any influence of cyber attacks on the platform. However, the company clarified that there were some technical errors that caused a 100-minute outage.