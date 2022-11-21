FIFA World Cup 2022: From Jio TV To Tata Play, Best Alternatives To Jio Cinema

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has officially started on Sunday night followed by a glittering opening ceremony. Many celebrities like Morgan Freeman and BTS singer Jung Kook came to the opening ceremony. The ceremony was followed by the match between Ecuador and Qatar. However, the Indian fans could not get the whole match coverage as the JioCinemas, the official streaming partner of FIFA World Cup 2022 faced some glitches and buffering throughout the live.

People took Twitter and mercilessly trolled the platform for its poor user interface and the disruptions happening on the platform. This was made even more complex after the official handle tweeted a meme video about the situation of the employees while the platform was facing difficulties. Now the platform has deleted the tweet.

Here are a few of your options if you're looking for a different platform to watch the 2022 Fifa World Cup uninterrupted.

1. VI Movies and TV, VI App

On the official VI app, Vodafone Idea customers can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022. Users of Android and Apple devices can download the app from the corresponding Play Store or App Store. Notably, you would have to use your Vodafone Idea number to sign in to the app.

2. Tata Play Web, Tata Play App

You can also stream the live matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 using the recently launched Tata Play. You can access the Sports 18 platform to watch the World Cup because it has numerous partners for aggregated content streaming. Notably, if you have a Tata Play subscription, you can watch the game. Additionally, you will need a Sports 18/Sports 18 HD channel subscription, which starts at Rs 14 per month.

3. Jio TV

Jio TV which is accessible for Jio users can also help you watch the match using the Live TV Channels. Since the platform offers various TV channels on the platform, you can go to the Sports 18 channel and watch the match throughout without any interruptions.