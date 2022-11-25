FIFA World Cup 2022: Don’t Have Jio TV? Here’s How You Can Watch WC Matches For Free

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has already begun with the flying colours and some tough competition. Notably, football matches are now becoming more interesting as the teams are giving tough competition to each other. With Jio Cinema as the streaming partner, people have faced a lot of challenges during the first match and opening ceremony. Reportedly, users faced buffering issues and many other disruptions which the platform clarified as a server issue.

To counter that, there are multiple other platforms that can let you watch the match for free. One of them is SuperSport. This application is a well-known alternative to watching sports matches outside of India. Notably, the app also let its users stream some domestic matches between the teams.

So, if you are looking for another free alternative to the JioCinema, SuperSport is the one. All you need to do is apply for a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and you can stream the matches for free without any disruptions.

Another free platform that lets the user stream every FIFA match is BBC iPlayer. However, the streaming platform is only limited to the UK so you will be needing a VPN to watch the matches. All you have to do is get access to a UK server and you will be able to see the match live.

If you are looking for an application that provides you with match highlights, FIFA has its official application FIFA+. A user can find the highlights, expert opinions, goals, and much more on the platform, that too for free.