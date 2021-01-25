FAU-G is going to be launched on January 26, Republic Day. The made in India battle game is based on the India-China faceoff that happened in Galwan Valley last year.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Finally, the wait is over for all mobile gamers as FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is just hours away to get launched on Republic Day, January 26. FAU-G was announced after the Indian government banned several Chinese apps including most famous PUBG mobile app in September.

Lately, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser of the made in India battle game on his Instagram handle. The game is based on the India-China faceoff that happened in Galwan Valley last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

FAU-G is not like PUBG, this game will have episodes and mission based on real-life incidents. Also, initially, it was reported player above 16-years-old can play the game. However, now Google Plat Store rating has changed it to teen, which means the bloodshed, action and violence have been slightly toned down.

The Bengaluru based company nCore Games who made this game was supposed to launch it last year in November, however, due to some unknown reasons, they postponed the launch date. Now as the game is soon going to be in the Indian market we have brought you the guidelines on how to download the app. Also, you can pre-register for the game that is going to launch tomorrow.

How to download FAU-G App

The gamers can download FAU-G app from the Google Play Store or the official website of nCore. Those who are going to download from the official website will have to download the APK file that would require a manual installation for Android users.

For the unversed, FAU-G is currently available for the Android users as the company has yet not reacted on whether the app will be available for iPhone users or not.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the Republic Day Parade 2021 is at full swing at Rajpath, New Delhi amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. This year for the first time in 50 years, no Chief Guest will be attending the event owing to the pandemic.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv