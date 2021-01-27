FAU-G's makers nCore games have said they would donate 20 per cent of the app's revenue to 'Bharat Ke Veer' foundation -- a Home Ministry-run fund that helps families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Nation.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Multiplayer action game Fearless and United -- Guards (FAU-G) was launched in India on the 72nd Republic Day on January 26, months after its top Chinese rival PUBG was banned in the country. Post its launch, the game's developers nCore games have said they would donate 20 per cent of the app's revenue to 'Bharat Ke Veer' foundation -- a Home Ministry-run fund that helps families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Nation.

"We are donating 20 per cent of the game's revenue to the 'Bharat ke Veer' foundation, which will also allow Indians to also contribute positively to the army," nCore games CEO and co-founder Vishal Gondal told The Indian Express.

The game is available for download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. The developers will earn the revenue through ads, as well as in-app purchases, which will allow players to customise their avatars.

Unlike PUBG, FAU-G will have episodes and missions based on real-life incidents, thus allowing players to step into the shoes of Indian soldiers. The first episode of the game will be based on the Galwan valley, where violent clashes in June, last year, claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. In the aftermath of the attack, India had announced ban on several Chinese apps, including FAU-G's rival PUBG.

"If you look at the genre of action games, they follow a theme," explained Gondal. "I think if we have to create a game from India, we have to vase it on Indian themes, and if you look at Indian themes we all saw Galwan Valley and what happened."

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the animated trailer of the game on social media and write,"FAU-G : Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja