FAU-G game: Akshay Kumar announced the game a year ago when the popular PUBG game was banned including several other Chinese apps by the Indian government.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar has finally launched FAU-G, a mobile game on the occasion of Republic Day. The Sooryavanshi star announced the game a year ago when the popular PUBG game was banned including several other Chinese apps by the Indian government.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared the animated trailer of the game. He added the caption, that read, "FAU-G : Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today."

To be noted, this game has been developed by Bangalore-based studio nCore Games and the concept of the game has been given by Akshay Kumar himself. It is said that the first episode of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

It is also said that this game is not going to be like PUBG, FAU-G will have episodes and missions based on real-life incidents. Also, initially, it was reported players above 16-years-old can play the game. However, it was changed and the bloodshed, action, and violence have also been slightly toned down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar announced about the game in September 2020 and he wrote, "Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers."

The game is going to be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and it will be based on the real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with the attacks. Those who are going to download from the official website will have to download the APK file that would require a manual installation process.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma