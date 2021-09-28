New Delhi | Varun Sharma: The Headphone market is getting crowded with a lot of players entering it with their products and this has benefited the consumer in a big way because now they are spoiled with choices. They have a wide variety available to them even under a fixed price bracket. But with more choices, another thing which takes place in confusion, between the similar price products. To clear that confusion we can help you out. If you are planning to buy a headphone for your day to day usage and under budget then Fastrack Reflex Tunes F01 is an option you might want to check out. We have been using it for some time now and here is what we think about it.

First look at the device and sturdy is the word that came to our mind. Build quality is decent with 15 mm X 18 mm dimensions. As soon as you will hold the headphones in your hand, you will feel the plastic outer and it's not lightweight. It weighs around 214 gm which you might not feel while holding it in your hands but once you wear them over your head you might feel it. The cushioning of the headphones are decent but in case you have used memory foam cups in the past, you will feel them slight hard. A metal plate connects both the drivers so they won't hang down if you are holding them up through one side. For people who like to cut the outside noise while using their headphones, F01 will do the trick for you. Even though these are not the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) variant but you will get a feel of it once you wear them for listening to a song or watching a movie. It comes with a 250 mAh battery which will be enough for 15 hrs of music playtime and up to 13 hours of talk time (as the company claims) but for us, it lasted over 12 hours of music playtime and 10 hours of talk time.

A good thing about these headphones is that they support voice assistance from Google Assistant and Siri so if you are connected with your android or iPhone you can use them for a lot of things through voice commands. Reflex tunes come with wired and Bluetooth options and the shift between aux and Bluetooth is very smooth. The headphones support the 40mm drive for aux cable and if you want to use the Bluetooth mode it will support that too. To activate the Bluetooth mode you press the power button and the Bluetooth mode will be activated when you have to just pair the device with your mobile phone or laptop. The volume buttons are placed under the right side cup. The Fastrack logo is printed over the headphones outside. F01 sound quality is decent even at high volume as there was no distortion. So if you like to use your headphone with high volume while watching movies then you will like them. When it comes to listening to music I would say they sound ok for the price category they are available in. A good feature of these headphones is that they fold easily and would fit in your backpack or laptop bag if you like to carry your headphones while travelling. Even at home they will easily slide in a drawer and won't occupy much space. Fastrack Reflex Tunes are available in two colour options Black and Grey and come with a price tag of Rs 2,695.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sharma (@varunmsharma_)

Overall they are decent entry-level headphones. If you are planning to buy sturdy headphones with decent sound quality output then you might want to consider them. The only part where we think the product might need up-gradation is the overall weight you feel while wearing them and the cushioning.

(Disclaimer: The article has been written by Varun Sharma, Head, Social Media, Jagran New Media. The views expressed in the article are of the author and Jagran English does not take the responsibility of the views expressed here).

