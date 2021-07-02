New Delhi | Varun Sharma: It's never too late to start your fitness journey! In the last one and a half years, people have realised the importance of health and the need to stay fit and active, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is important to workout, it is equally important to track your workout data as it will help you in understanding the efforts you are putting in daily and what are the areas where you are lagging. There is a wide range of wearables available in the market from which you can choose your fitness companion. Yes, your fitness band or watch is just like your companion as it will stay with you throughout your fitness journey. If you want a decent fitness band that will not impact your pocket much and will provide you with all the options you are looking for, then Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is one such fitness band that you can look into.

Fastrack launched Reflex 3.0 sometime back in continuation to the reflex series. The band comes in an attractive box which gives you a quick glimpse of the band. The box is imprinted with the band details and QR codes for both ios and Android. Scanning the QR code will redirect you to the app or google play store respectively to download the Fastrack Reflex World app through which you have to sync your band and all your workout data will be available in one place. The band comes with Bluetooth 5 so pairing it with your phone will not be a difficult task and it gets done quickly. Once it is synced, the app will ask for your basic vital stats so that it can share suggestions. You can set up your daily step count goal to keep a regular tab on them.

Now let's talk about the design of the band. It is made up of silicon and is rectangular. It weighs around 24 gm which you will not even feel once you will wrap it around your wrist. It is 45 mm thick which I found slightly above average as you don't want your band to keep hitting things while walking around. Reflex 3.0 comes with an LCD touch display which is 2.44 cm in size. Screen size is ok keeping in mind the price you are paying for this smart fitness band. The band is water-resistant up to a depth of 1.5 meters. So don't worry about the water splashes over your band as it is rugged enough to tolerate it. Its battery back up is like you fully charge it once, which you have to do post unboxing and then you are sorted for 9-10 days. the battery lasted for over 7 days with regular usage of the band. I found the charging dock interesting as it is magnetic and the watch can be plugged in directly and the chances of the charging cable getting disconnected are minimal.

You get a lot of activity modes to use in it like running, outdoor/indoor walk, cycling, yoga, HIIT, Hiking etc. In total, you get 12 activity modes to select from. Apart from that, you get a heart monitoring option during our testing against an oximeter. People who are very particular about their sleeping patterns can keep an eye on their sleeping cycles, deep sleep hours etc. Though there was a slight delay between the band and the app as the app wake up time is accurate in comparison to the band which shows a slight delay. Apart from tracking your fitness goals, it will also show notifications from your phone for calls, messages etc depending upon the notification access you want your band to display. Camera activation, weather updates are few other things that you can access through your band which I use regularly to keep up to date. There are 4 inbuilt watch faces and from the app, you can select from over 16 watch faces depending upon your choice.

A good thing about the fitness band category is that you have too many options to choose from however if you are testing the waters in the fitness band category then with a price tag of Rs 2495 (as per https://www.fastrack.in/ ) Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is a decent option as you get almost all the features you wish to have in your smart band, spo2 measure would have made this a sure shot done deal but then it would have dug slightly deeper into your pocket too.

(Disclaimer: The article has been written by Varun Sharma, Head, Social Media, Jagran New Media. The views expressed in the article are of the author and Jagran English does not take the responsibility of the views expressed here).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma