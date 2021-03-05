Bangalore | Jagran Technology Desk: Fastrack, India's leading and celebrated youth accessories brand starts the year 2021 on a promising note with the launch of three exciting product offerings under Fastrack Reflex portfolio - Fastrack Reflex 3.0, Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay, and Fastrack Reflex Tunes which marks the brand's entry into Hearables segment. During the launch Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Limited announced this step as an endeavour to boost the Fash-tech segment with the Fastrack Reflex cluster for the super dynamic GenZ.

Responding to the fashion codes and GenZ's fast-tracked interest in smart accessories, Fastrack the pioneer youth accessory brand revealed the super cool gadgets under Fastrack Reflex Cluster. Since its inception in 2017, Fastrack Reflex wearables have received accolades for the development of the fash-tech category. In the past three years the brand has seen 2 million young Indians flaunting their Reflex bands, and received accolades, as per IDC report Fastrack was ranked No. 2 position in the smart wearable category between the years 2017 to 2019.

Reflex 3.0 is the marquee offering under fash-tech segment and is a blend of fashion accessory with a functional tech product. The smart band comes in dual tone with 10+ sports modes tracker ranging from Yoga, running, hiking to cycling and offers 20 watch faces which can be matched with interchanging straps to flaunt various looks for various occasions. Its full touch colour display allows music and camera control via touch. With 10 day battery life, Reflex 3.0 is water-resistant and is equipped up the Heart Rate Monitor along with a host of other features like phone finder, sleep tracker, idle alert, and vibration alarm and more, at a very sweet price point of only INR. 2495.

The Reflex 3.0 is also supported with a 'State of the Art' App called Fastrack Reflex World, which elevates the overall product experience and helps to break out of a mundane fitness routine. The app provides the user with fitness activity report and in the future will give access to health and diet tips, new workout suggestions. Fastrack has big plans for this App in the future and aims to make it a part of consumers' lifestyle by taking a holistic approach.

Speaking on launching an array of new products under Fastrack Reflex Cluster, Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Limited shared Fastrack's vision, "The youth has a sweet spot for technology which is only increasing with time. Fastrack, as a brand, has taken pride in leading the conversation regarding youth fashion and trends. With Reflex, we continue to strengthen our foothold in the smart wearables and fitness category for the youth. We aim to launch multiple products and categories under Reflex to expand the portfolio and offer fashionable and feasible tech products to the GenZ. Reflex 3.0 and Reflex Tunes launch is in-line with our undertaking to build on the fash-tech offering by the brand to cater to the youth who is looking for feature-rich products with an edge. Similarly Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay aims to reach to the tech inspired Gen Z for whom convenience is the key."

Another product under wearable segment for GenZ, the cashless natives is soon to be launched Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay powered by YONO SBI. The current Pandemic has seen the rise in contactless payment mode. In its second association with YONO SBI Titan company roles out Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay a contactless payment solution in form of a fashionable sleek fitness band. Reflex 2C Pay assists consumers to make contactless payment and also help them with their fitness regime. The watch comes with features like Sleep and Activity tracker, Phone finder, Music Control, 7 day power reserve and more.

The excitement doesn't end here as Fastrack echoes the youth's sentiment with the launch of a new smart category - The Fastrack Reflex Tunes. Smart audio accessories have become an integral part of youth's lifestyle, from work to studies to gaming. Fastrack Reflex Tunes offer a range of products from over the head, behind the neck and the sensational truly wireless. The hearables are designed with an understanding of the audience and are packed with great sound quality and extended battery life. The products are super chic with striking colours and comfortable with a snug fit. Fastrack Reflex Tunes are compatible with Android and iOS, has bluetooth v5.0 and have varying playtime range from 6 to 26 hours. The products will be available in Fastrack stores and Fastrack.in and starts from INR 1795.

