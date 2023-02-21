factory-sealed-first-generation-iphone-sold-for-whopping-rs-52-lakh-at-auction

APPLE has carved out a crucial role in the lives of tech enthusiasts. Whether it is security, privacy, or an easy-to-use interface, Apple has created a committed audience that has been following the innovation generation by generation. When Apple releases a new generation of iPhones, it receives massive pre-orders and record-breaking sales. Surprisingly, demand exists not only for newer iPhone models but also for older models.

Interestingly, Apple’s first generation iPhone which was launched back in 2007 has recently made headlines after a consumer made the highest bid of Rs 52 lakh for the factory-sealed iPhone (first generation).

According to the reports, this first-generation iPhone was completely packed and had all the accessories in it and was bought by a user for $63,356. To a surprise, the bidding price of the smartphone was $2,500 (Rs 2.06 lakh), which is already more than usual and it continued to get the attention of bidders. A normal iPhone would have cost 4 times less than the iPhone available on bid.

Notably, Karen Green is the owner of this original iPhone, which she received as a gift from a friend 15 years ago. According to reports, the phone was appraised in 2019 for an estimated $5,000 before being put up for auction. Green has made the decision to launch a new business with the money from the auction.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an ‘Ultra’ trim along with the existing vanilla, pro, and plus trims. The Ultra trims would be the most expensive iPhone offered by the company and would have flagship features along with dedicated chips, best in segment camera, and top quality display with reduced bezels.

On the other hand, the company is also planning to introduce its Reality Pro to take on Meta Quest Pro soon, as per Mark Gurman.