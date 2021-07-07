Working from home requires a good internet connection and a proper working desktop or a laptop. However, sometimes due to hefty usage of the system, the laptop may have a heating problem, and the system also becomes slow.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Computers and laptops have become an essential part of everyone's life especially after COVID-19 forced people to work from home. Meanwhile, working from home has its own pros and cons. It also requires a good internet connection and a proper working desktop or a laptop. However, sometimes due to hefty usage of the system, the laptop may have a heating problem, and the system also becomes slow. Heating in a laptop is one of the most common problems every user faces and these issues can become an obstacle for a person to work. In order to avoid such situations, users should always take care of some special things.

1. Make sure the fan of the system is working and it is in a good condition : All laptops consist of a fan, which is often located on the underside of the laptop. The fan is used in keeping the laptop cool. When you use your laptop continuously for hours, the heating problem arises. In such a situation, the best option is to restart the laptop after 4 to 5 hours. Also, always check whether the fan of the laptop is working properly or not. If the fan is not working properly, it should be replaced immediately; otherwise, the laptop may get damaged.

2. Use a cooling pad: If you want to avoid restarting your laptop time n again, then you should consider using a cooling pad. The cooling pad helps to keep the temperature of the laptop low. One can purchase these cooling pads from the market and the price range starts from Rs.300 to Rs.1000.

3. Do not place a laptop on a pillow or the bed while using: After COVID people are habitual of working from home, so we always tend to use the laptop either over a pillow or on the bed. Doing this can create various troubles for your laptop, as the heating problem in the laptop may become serious further damaging your laptop. If you want to use a laptop while sitting on the bed, then you should use a foldable study table.

4. Always use a laptop in a cool place: Always ensure that you use your laptop in a cool place, as sometimes while using the laptop for hours may cause excessive heat. So it is advisable to use the laptop in a cool place like in an air-conditioned room or under a fan.

5. Always use a laptop stand: Side fans are present at the bottom of the laptop. But sometimes the fans are not able to work properly as it is being kept on a flat surface. In such a situation, it would be better to keep the laptop on a stand and use it. This will have two advantages. The first advantage is that you will be able to manage the height of the laptop according to your convenience. Secondly, your laptop will not have a heating problem.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen