Facing Battery Issues After Updating To One UI 5.1? You Are Not Alone; Here's How New Update Is Causing Glitches

SOUTH Korean consumer electronics brand Samsung which has recently launched the Galaxy S23 series and the One UI 5.1 have received a tremendous response from consumers globally. Notably, the company has further announced that it is rolling out the new user interface in the existing device line up including the S22 series and flip series. But the users of the new One UI 5.1 are witnessing problems.

According to the reports, the One UI 5.1 users are facing issues with the battery life and some minor glitches caused by the bugs. Taking to Reddit, the users have reported the draining of the battery at an unusual pace and even reported that the Keyboard is also consuming battery. Additionally, some users have also complained about the heating issues of their smartphones.

Interestingly, Samsung has made the new user interface available for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the newly launched Galaxy S23 family of phones.

According to the report, consumers with Samsung's Exynos chipset are more susceptible to the problem, implying that last-generation devices are more likely to experience issues. Whereas users of the Snapdragon chipset are unlikely to encounter these issues because the chipset is thought to be more efficient.

On the other hand, Samsung has not made any official statement on the glitches but it is highly anticipated that the company would soon roll out an update to fix these issues soon.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started the global deliveries of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series which includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. The price of the smartphone starts from Rs 74,999 for the base trim of Galaxy S23 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,24,999 for the base trim of Galaxy S23 Ultra.