New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple has accepted that some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users might face sound issues with their devices while making a call. However, the company has said that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 could be affected by this issue, adding that it is willing to repair the affected products.



“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service,” Apple noted on a support page.



In order to get the device repaired, users have to visit the Apple store or any Apple authorised service provider and can get the device fixed free of cost. People who are operating iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are a part of the service program. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not considered in the program.



Apple over its support page has mentioned that if the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 has pre-existing damage conditions like a cracked screen, then the user has to resolve the issue before handling the phone for service. In some cases, users have to bear the extra cost of the additional repair.



“Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This worldwide Apple program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. The program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit,” Apple, as quoted by India Today, said.



If you want to get your earpiece checked, then locate an Apple authorised store and book an appointment at an Apple Retail Store. You also have an option of contacting Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen