New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a bid to contain the misinformation about COVID-19 on its platform, social media giant Facebook on Monday announced that the efforts made by the company to remove false claims and fake information about the coronavirus and its vaccines will be augmented and the list of false claims on vaccines will be expanded.

Facebook in a blog post wrote, that the move will help users find out where and when they can receive the coronavirus vaccine and can also learn how to get vaccinated "in just a few taps" on the platform as more information about the vaccine rollout becomes available from the health authorities of different countries. The social media giant also said that it will expand the list of banned content on its platform.

Covid-19 and vaccine-related claims that will be removed from Facebook:

COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured

Vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against

It’s safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine

Vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism

Showing such claims in advertisements is already banned on Facebook. The blog post further said that the enforcement of these efforts will be taken up immediately on accounts, pages and groups that share false information or false claims om its platform. Similar actions will be taken on Instagram, the picture-sharing app which is owned by Facebook.

The decision to take the move has been taken after consultations with some leading health organisations across the world, including the World Health Organisation (WHO). The banning will start by this week in the United States and will be taken up across countries over time. Under the drive, Facebook will feature links in the given COVID-19 Information Centre, to the local ministry health websites of different countries, where the user can learn whether they are in line with the eligibility criteria to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get vaccine shot.

"And in the coming weeks, as more information becomes available, we'll continue to expand this feature to more countries and improve it to make it easier for people to see where and when they can get vaccinated in just a few taps," Facebook informed.

"Building trust and confidence in vaccines is critical, so "we're launching the largest worldwide campaign to help public health organisations share accurate information about Covid-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated as vaccines become available to them", the social media giant added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan