New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: After WhatsApp, the Facebook Messenger is all set to roll out end-to-end encryption for its app for voice and video calls to "to keep personal conversations safe from hackers and criminals", announced the company. It has also said that it will update the control option for disappearing messages.



"People expect their messaging apps to be secure and private, and with these new features we're giving them more control over how private they want their calls and chats to be," said Ruth Kricheli, Director of Product Management, Messenger, in a blog post.



The company has said that it has witnessed a rise in the usage of audio and video calling over the past few years wants to make it safer for its users by introducing end-to-end encryption. It said that it saw a rise in the use of audio and video calling with over 150 million video calls a day on Messenger.



"The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device," the company, as quoted by Business Standard said.



Through this feature, no one else including Facebook can go through users' messages, voice calls and video calls. End-to-end encryption is already widely used by apps like WhatsApp to keep personal conversations safe from hackers and criminals.



The social media giant has said that not all users want to keep their messages handy all the time, so the new timer controls will allow some users to decide when they want the message to expire in their chatbox.



"We've updated this setting for people who prefer to use the messaging option as they can choose the time period from 5 seconds to 24 hours before all new messages disappear," it said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen