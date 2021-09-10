New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Social media giant Facebook on Thursday launched its first-ever smart glasses, in association with famous eyewear maker Ray-Ban, with aim of offering true augmented reality spectacles.



Facebook's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has said that smart glasses are an "important step towards the future when phones are no longer a central part of our lives and you won’t have to choose between interacting with a device or interacting with the world around you."



"Today, we’re excited to launch Ray-Ban Stories: smart glasses that give you a new way to capture photos and video, share your adventures and listen to music or take phone calls — so you can stay present with friends, family, and the world around you," the company said in a blog post.



How do smart glasses work?



The smart glasses consist of 5 MP cameras which will allow the wearer to take pictures and record short clips with the help of a capture button or hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands.



A hard-wired capture LED lights up in the smart glasses which will let people know that a photo or video has been taken. Apart from that, the device also has built-in open ear speaking and three microphones which will enhance the quality and sound transmission for calls and videos.



What are the features of these smart glasses?



With these smart glasses, the wearer can easily take photos and can record 30 seconds of video. Apart from this, people can also listen to music and podcasts and can take calls. People can share the pictures and videos on Facebook services using a companion app.



What is the price of these Smart Glasses?



The social media giant said that the 'Ray-Ban Stories' smart glasses would start at USD 299 (roughly Rs 21,975).



In which countries these smart glasses have gone on sale?



These smart glasses will be made available in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK.

