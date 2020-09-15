This grant program by Facebook will run in more than 30 countries and will support around 30,000 businesses.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Social media giant, Facebook, has launched a grant program for small businesses affected by the Coronavirus crisis. The company has launched a grant program of about Rs 735 crore for the businesses affected during the pandemic. This grant program by Facebook will run in more than 30 countries and will support around 30,000 businesses.

Highlighting the grant programme, Facebook said, “We know that small businesses are constantly facing challenges due to the coronavirus epidemic. As per our commitment to small businesses, we announce a USD 100 million grant program to help 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries including India. Applications for this program have started in India now”.

How to apply for this grant programme?

There are certain qualifications for small businesses to take advantage of this Facebook grant program. According to the Facebook, those businesses, which have 2 to 50 employees in January 2020; are affected from the coronavirus; doing trading from last one year; established for the purpose of making a profit; and located around the cities with offices of Facebook India, can take advantage of this Facebook grant program. For the uninitiated, Facebook India has offices in New Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Last date to apply for:

Facebook has reported that applications for its grant program in India have started from 15 September. Eligible candidates can apply for it till September 21, 2020.

How small businesses will get the benefit?

Facebook has said that the business which will receive the grant will be given cash of about Rs 63,000. Also, businesses will get Rs 38,000 as an optional Facebook advertising credit. This amount will help the businesses in this challenging time. Facebook said that with this grant, businesses can strengthen their workforce, help with rent and operating expenses, engage with more customers and help their community.

Documents needed for the application process:

Facebook has said that small businesses affected by the Corona crisis applying to its grant program will need two documents when applying. These two documents are the GST registration certificate and business PAN.

How to apply:

Step 1. First, you need to visit the website https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants.

Step 2. Here you have to choose the country where your business will be established.

Step 3. Now you have to click on the 'Continue to Partner Site' tab.

Step 4. Now a new page will open on the screen. Here you have to enter your email address.

Step 5. Now a password will be sent to your email, you will have to enter the password, your full name and the linked mobile number with Aadhaar.

Step 6. Now an application form will open on the screen. You have to enter all the information sought in this application form and click on save.

Step 7. Now you have to check the information you entered in the preview once again and click on submit.

Posted By: Talib Khan