New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In what could integrate its apps, social media giant Facebook has decided to introduce a virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. The feature will help the users of Facebook to turn any room into a live broadcast.

According to Facebook, the company is unlocking new ways for people to connect and create content even while they're apart by bringing Messenger Rooms and Facebook Live together, adding that the users can turn group video calls in Messenger Room into a Facebook Live broadcast with up to 50 people.

"As a room creator, you can broadcast your room to a Profile, Page or Group, and invite people to tune in," the Facebook said in a statement.

The feature was rolled out in some countries on Friday and the social networking giant has said that it will be introduced in other countries where Messenger Rooms is available as well as to the Facebook and Messenger mobile app and Messenger desktop app.

"Live broadcasts from Pages doubled in June 2020 compared to the same time last year, largely attributed to broadcasts since March 2020," said Jasmine Stoy, Product Manager, Facebook.

How does this feature work?

According to Facebook, the users would need to create a room that can go live right from Facebook or Messenger web. The next step for them would be to invite their friends and family members to join.

The room creator will allow the users to control live broadcasts, the company noted, adding that it can add or remove participants from the live broadcast at any time and room participants can leave the live broadcast at any time.

The company said that the participants will receive a notification inviting them to join the live broadcast and will have to opt in to participate. People will have the choice to leave the room before it goes live, it said.

"Room creators can also lock and unlock a room during the live broadcast," said Facebook. When a room creator chooses to go live, the broadcast is shared to Facebook and people outside the room may see what's happening in the room based on the audience and where the room is shared on Facebook.

Facebook said that as with other Live videos, they may collect and review audio and video from the broadcast to make sure it follows Community Standards. "We'll continue to add enhancements over the coming months," it added.

