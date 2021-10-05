New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In the biggest outage ever faced by Mark Zukerberg-owned social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Monday suffered almost 6 hours of disruption in their services globally. The three social media platforms lit up again early on Tuesday (IST) after the six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.

Apologising for the disruption in the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, tech giant's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that services are returning online today.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Users started reporting that Instagram, WhatsApp and other services under the Facebook corporate umbrella are now accessible as normal for the first time since about 9 pm IST Monday when reports of the outage and disrupted services began pouring in.

Earlier, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, Downdetector, said the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen. The company said in a post on Monday, "The largest outage we've ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe."

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

As the world flocked to competing apps such as Twitter and TikTok, shares of Facebook fell 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks on Monday. Shares rose about half a per cent in after-hours trade following the resumption of service.

Facebook, which is the world's largest seller of online ads after Google, was losing about $545,000 in U.S. ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.

Soon after the outage started, Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or say how many users were affected.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan