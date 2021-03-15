The new Facebook feature, which will be available as a link in Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center, will let users make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Social media giant Facebook has announced a new tool that aims at helping users get vaccinated against COVID-19. The new tool will allow users get information about where and when they can get their shot.

The new feature, which will be available as a link in Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center, will let users make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination. The company has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital, which runs the VaccineFinder.org website.

According to a post by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company is "aiming to help bring 50 million people one step closer to getting vaccinated". The new tool will provide contact info, hours of operation and will be available in 71 different languages.

Zuckerberg also said that the company was expanding COVID-19 Information Center to Instagram, where it will be shown prominently to users. He said the company is also expanding official WhatsApp chatbots on COVID-19 to get people registered for vaccinations with health authorities and governments.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Facebook to build tools that aim to support consumers in their search for COVID-19 vaccines. Improving vaccine access and equity across the country will be a critical step in achieving herd immunity and bringing this pandemic to a close,” said John Brownstein, CIO of Boston Children’s Hospital.

The social media giant said it is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organisation. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

“For example, we're adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they're approved," Zuckerberg said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta