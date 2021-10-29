New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced that the social media giant is changing its name to Meta in a rebranding exercise to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future — what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse”.

Zuckerberg downplayed that this rebranding, the first in Facebook's 17 years of existence, is to divert a barrage of bad PR. "We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the centre of our technology to reflect who we are and what we hope to build."

The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It's a collective project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today. pic.twitter.com/655yFRm8yZ — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

The name "Facebook" doesn't fully encompass everything the company does now and is still closely linked to one product. But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company," Zuckerberg added.

"The names of the apps that we build -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp - will remain the same," the company verified. The metaverse is a term coined in the dystopian novel "Snow Crash" three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley. It refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual realm that can be accessed by people using different devices.

"Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we'll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection," the company tweeted, attaching a short video on the four apps and the meta logo.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Zuckerberg wrote a blog on Thursday that the company's corporate structure would not be changing, but how it reports financial results will. "Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs. We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on December 1. Today's announcement does not affect how we use or share data," he said.

Facebook's rebranding move is considered to be the same as Google's playbook when, in 2015, a larger holding company called Alphabet came into being. In his first interview as CEO of Meta, Zuckerberg made it clear that unlike the founders of Google who stepped aside coinciding with the birth of Alphabet, he has no plans to give up the top job.

"I think that there was just a lot of confusion and awkwardness about having the company brand be also the brand of one of the social media apps. I think it's helpful for people to have a relationship with a company that is different from the relationship with any specific one of the products, that can kind of supersede all of that", Zuckerberg said.

