New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As the new IT rules come into effect, social media giant Facebook has named Spoorthi Priya as its grievance officer for India on its website. This move comes after the significant social media intermediaries- those with over 50 lakh users- are asked to appoint a grievance officer, nodal officer, and a chief compliance officer under the new IT rules.

Now, Facebook users can contact Spoorthi Priya through an e-mail ID to raise grievance-related issues. Users can also contact Facebook in India via post to its New Delhi Address.

Earlier e-mails sent to Facebook did not elicit a response. Sources said that the platform was updating the details of the new grievance officers appointed and replace the existing information according to news agency PTI.

Other digital companies like Google and WhatsApp have also appointed grievance officers abiding by the new social media rules. WhatsApp has named Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India mention on its website.

Last week Facebook announced major changes in its content moderation policies leading to a confrontation with the government. Facebook had said that it will not treat content posted by politicians differently from the general public. The social media site was to apply its “newsworthiness balancing test” to all the content on the platform irrespective of the position of the user to measure its public interest value.



In the past, people have highlighted a number of issues including misinformation, instances of data breach and handling of hate speech on social media platforms. As a result, the Indian government has formulated new social media rules which aim to prevent misuse of such platforms.

As per the new rules, all social media sites have to provide contact details of their grievance officer on the website or app to allow users to raise complaints. The complaint by users has to be addressed within 24 hours by the officer. It can be disposed of within a period of 15 days from the date of its receipt. Further, the intermediaries have to receive and acknowledge any order, notice, or direction issued by the authorities.

Noncompliance with the new rules would lead to the platforms losing their intermediary status that could make them liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan