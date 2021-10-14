New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: There are many such cases wherein Facebook and other social media platforms are used to troll famous personalities. The biggest victims of this are people of a public figures like Bollywood celebrities and politicians. To stop such acts, the tech giant has brought in some changes that will remove any derogatory or s*xualizing remark from the site.

Facebook has announced that it will be removing severe "s*xualizing content" targeting public figures, including celebrities, politicians, and creators, as part of a new update to its harassment policies.

"Public figures, whether they are politicians, journalists, celebrities or creators, use Facebook and Instagram to engage directly with their followers," informed Antigone Davis, global head of safety at Facebook via a blog post.

Facebook's new bullying and harassment policy will differentiate between public figures and private individuals to enable freedom of expression and legitimate public discourse around those in the public eye.

It will now remove coordinated efforts of mass harassment that target individuals at heightened risk of offline harm. The company said it will also remove objectionable content that is considered mass harassment towards any individual on personal surfaces, such as direct messages in inbox or comments on personal profiles or posts.

Facebook will eliminate state-linked and adversarial networks of accounts, Pages and Groups that work together to harass or silence people, for example a state-sponsored organization using closed private groups to coordinate mass posting on dissident profiles.

In addition, Facebook said it will provide more protections to people who have become public figures "involuntarily," like journalists and human-rights advocates.

Facebook pulled down 1,259 accounts, Pages, and Groups from its main app as well as Instagram in September for manipulating public debate.

In Iran, it removed 93 Facebook accounts, 14 Pages, 15 Groups, and 194 Instagram accounts that targeted primarily domestic audiences in that country, particularly in the Lorestan province.

Also in the same month, Facebook removed two networks from Sudan and Iran. In Sudan, Facebook removed 116 Pages, 666 Facebook accounts, 69 Groups, and 92 Instagram accounts.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh