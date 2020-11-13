Users can turn on the 'vanish mode' feature on Messengers and Instagram by swiping up on their mobile devices in an existing chat

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook has introduced 'vanish mode' feature on Messenger and Instagram, which lets a user send messages that disappear automatically once the receiver has seen them. Users can turn on the feature by swiping up on their mobile devices in an existing chat, Facebook said in a release, adding that users will be notified when someone takes a screenshot while they are using this mode.

The feature is also opt-in, meaning that a person can chose whether to enter vanish mode with someone. Additionally, only people you're connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat.

"Now you can send memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions to share what you really think when you can't find the words, or just be silly with your friends without it saying in your chat history," the statement read.

"We designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience. Only people you're connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat. Vanish mode is also opt-in, so you choose whether to enter vanish mode with someone. If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you're using vanish mode, you'll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe," it added.

Vanish mode feature is different from WhatsApp's recently-released Disappearing messages for the latter allows the receiver to read the messages for seven days and take a screenshot of them without being notified to the sender.

"As we roll out vanish mode we want to make sure people understand how it works, so, when you first swipe up, you'll see a screen that explains key features, including more details on blocking and reporting," the release read.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja