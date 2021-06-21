International Yoga Day 2021: The mYoga app is designed to provide users with videos and audio practice sessions of Yoga that they can do in the comfort of their home and whenever they wish.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of the mYoga app that will provide yoga training videos in different languages available worldwide. He said that the app will play a vital role in expanding yoga across the globe.

The decision has been taken in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and it will serve as a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science.

"In collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), India has taken another important step. Now there will be mYoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," the Prime Minister said.

"The mYoga app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I believe that the application will play a great role in expanding yoga across the globe," he added.

What is the mYoga app all about?

The mYoga app is designed to provide users with videos and audio practice sessions of Yoga that they can do in the comfort of their home and whenever they wish. In other words, it serves as a daily yoga companion that can be used by people aged between 12-65 years.

Who has developed the app?

The app has been developed (collaboratively) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), and the Government of India.

How was the app developed?

The mYoga app was developed through an international expert consultation process and review of scientific literature, as per the WHO website.

Is there a concern for data privacy?

No, the app does not collect any data from users. It simply offers daily yoga videos for better health amid the COVID pandemic.

What languages is the app available in?

Currently, the mYoga app is available in English, Hindi, and French. In the coming months, it is also said to be available in other UN languages.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha