New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp’s new privacy policy is here and users have to accept it to be able to continue using the messaging app. Recently, WhatsApp told Delhi High Court that they won’t stop users from using the app but the features will be limited if they don’t accept the update. The tech giant also said that it will also not delete the account of users who will not accept the privacy policy. Putting out an official blog post, the instant messaging app revealed what will happen to users who don’t accept its policy. Here’s all you need to know:

What will happen if you don’t accept it?

If you don’t accept WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, then you will lose access to most of its features. WhatsApp will start sending the reminder to accept its policy for a few weeks, starting from Monday. After that, the company will disable some of the features like access to the chat list for those who don’t accept the update. This means that once the policy starts you won’t be able to read or send messages to your contacts. You will also lose access to making or receiving WhatsApp calls on the platform.



What will happen to your data?

Users can export their data for example their chat history, photos, and videos to other backup sites like Cloud and Google Drive. Deleting the account will mean that all the message history and other backups will also be erased from the app.

What are the alternatives?

Several users have switched to other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal after WhatsApp made it mandatory to accept its New Privacy policy to continue using the platform. Currently, Telegram and Signal are two messaging apps that are most trusted by people. Telegram offers end to end encryption for only the secret chat feature and one-on-one video or voice calls. However, Signal offers end-to-end encryption for all the chats. Also, unlike WhatsApp Signal does not support third-party backups which means all the data is stored locally on your device.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha