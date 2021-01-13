At a time when WhatsApp's revised privacy policy has prompted users to switch to Telegram and Signal, here's a look at the privacy policies of all three messaging apps.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Messaging app Telegram has added 25 million users in the past 72 hours at a time when its rival WhatsApp's revised privacy policy is prompting users to switch to the alternatives. The cross-platform app has surpassed 500 million monthly active users in the first week of January, the company's CEO Pavel Durov has said in a blog post on the platform. Last week, Cross-platform encrypted messaging service, Signal climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India. With more and more people switching to the Telegram and Signal, let us compare the privacy policies of the two apps with that of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp and Signal both feature end-to-end encrypted chats by default, implying that anyone with access to their serves cannot read your chats. In Telegram, you can keeps your chats personal by enabling the 'secret chat feature'. The reason why Telegram does not offer end-to-end encryption by default is because the absence allows a user can send large videos and documents using Telegram.

Advertisements

None of the three apps display advertisements. Telegram has announced plans to introduce ads to its platforms to keep it running independently, though they will be restricted to large one-to-many channels only, Durov has said, as reported by Indian Express.

Screen Lock

All the three apps offer the screen lock feature, which enables a user to put a lock over their private chats, much like how you put a lock on your phone. Screen Lock feature allows a user to leave his phone unlocked and unattended without having to worry about his private chats

Disappearing Messages

All the three apps offer the disappearing messages feature, though in Telegram you can use it only in the 'secret chat' mode.

Group chat security

WhatsApp and Signal both feature end-to-end encryption on group chats. In Telegram, you can keeps your chats personal by enabling the 'secret chat feature'.

Chat Backup

WhatsApp backs up your chat on third-party cloud platforms, while Telegram has its in-built cloud back-up. Signal does not offer chat backup option and they are saved on your device itself.

