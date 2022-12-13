Existing Blue Ticks Of Verified Twitter Users May Soon Be Taken Away; Here's Why

The microblogging platform Twitter which has recently relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription is planning to take down the existing blue check marks given to users as an official mark, confirms Elon Musk. Adding on to that, Elon also stated that the blue ticks have been given in a very corrupted way.

This came after a user posted a screenshot of his verified Twitter profile on which it was written “This is a legacy verified account, which may or may not be notable”, and mentioned it as “ruthless” replying to which the new CEO of Twitter replied, “In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical”.

In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Recently, Twitter has witnessed the arrival of three checkmarks, separate for every organisation or individual. According to Elon Musk, businesses will now have gold check marks, verified people including government organisations will get a grey official tick, and paid subscribers will get the existing blue tick on their profile.

Previously, the blue tick was linked to famous people, including politicians, celebrities, journalists working for illustrious publications, and more. According to a report, over 400,000 Twitter accounts have the blue ticks and will be impacted by this move. The verification badge which was earlier used as an authentic source has now become chaotic and will now see a whole revamped process.

Notably, Twitter has relaunched its premium subscription with hiked prices. Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month for Web and Android users and iOS users will have to pay an increased $11 per month following the Apple Tax controversy. The Twitter Blue subscription will give access to a plethora of features to the users including editing, priority in search, mentions, and replies, half the ads, posting longer duration videos, and more.