Direct is Netflix's first real-time, program linear content TV channel. The popular streaming platform has launched it in France.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Popular streaming platform Netflix on November 5 launched its first real-time, program linear content TV channel in France. The Netflix channel is named 'Direct' and will be subscription-based. According to a report by Variety, Direct will show French, international and US feature films and web series available on the streaming platform.

As per the Variety report citing company officials, Netflix Direct TV channel will initially be available in select areas in France but will be expanded further later this year. Subscribers will be able to access Direct through the web browser installed in the set-top boxes.

"The TV channel will only be accessible via the service's web browser, unlike its streaming service, which is found on set-top boxes thanks to distribution deals with French telco groups such as Orange, Canal Plus and SFR".

The launch marks Netflix's entry into real-time, scheduled programming. The streaming platform had in the past tested Shuffle Play to a sample of international users. Shuffle Play wasn't real-time but served recommended programming to the selected users. However, this time, the company has chosen one single country and not a smaple of users.

"In France, watching traditional TV remains hugely popular with people who just want a ‘lean back’ experience where they don’t have to choose shows," said Netflix.

"We’re trying a new feature for our members in France – called ‘Direct.’ Maybe you’re not in the mood to decide, or you’re new and finding your way around, or you just want to be surprised by something new and different," said Netflix.

The launch of its first linear channel in France is also in line with the company's promise to increase investment in French content. In January, Netflix had also opened an office in France, which is also one of the key European markets for the streaming giant.

