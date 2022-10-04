EU Passes Law To Make Type-C Port Mandatory In Phones, Cameras, Tablets By 2024 End | Details

The EU has made it mandatory for all consumer electronics manufacturers to provide a USB Type C port in all their gadgets by the end of 2024. This came after voting which was held in the European Parliament today. It will include all the iPhones and AirPods as well.

All consumer electronics manufacturers who sell their products like mobile phones, tablets, cameras, or any other device will now have to make their devices equipped with a Type C charging port in their devices. Earlier, a provision or a directive was proposed to harmonise the fast charging standards in the Parliament.

A press release was also issued by the European Parliament earlier today which says, “ By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.”

Not only limited to it but the laptops will also be sold on single standard charging slots. “From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops. The new law, adopted by plenary on Tuesday with 602 votes in favour, 13 against, and 8 abstentions, is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and to help consumers make decisions which are more sustainable.” the press release highlighted.

"Devices that are too small to carry a Type-C connector, such as smartwatches, health trackers, and some sports equipment, are exempted from the rule.", the press release highlighted.

However, the European Council needs to approve the directive to publish the same information in the EU Official Journal. The law will come into action after 20 days after its publication.